Misty conditions expected during the morning

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces during the afternoon or night today (14).

In its latest forecast, the department said that showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Central, North-western and Uva provinces during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers about 50mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, it added.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning, the Met. Department said.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.