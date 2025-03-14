Ella-Wellawaya road blocked due to earthslip

Ella-Wellawaya road blocked due to earthslip

March 14, 2025   07:08 am

The Ella-Wellawaya road has been blocked near the 12th-kilometer post due to an earthslip triggered by adverse weather conditions, the police said.

The incident occurred yesterday (13) near Karandagolla, within the Ella Police Division, severely affecting traffic flow on the main road. 

Accordingly, police have urged motorists to use alternative routes until the road is cleared and restored for safe travel.

Alternative Routes for Motorists:

Ella to Wellawaya: Motorists can take the route via Uva Karandagolla, Bandarawela, and Ambadandegama.

Wellawaya to Ella: Vehicles can reach Ella via Wellawaya and Ambadandegama.

