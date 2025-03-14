Female Grama Niladharis withdraw from night shifts citing security concerns

Female Grama Niladharis withdraw from night shifts citing security concerns

March 14, 2025   08:35 am

Sri Lanka Grama Niladhari Association has announced that all female Grama Niladharis will no longer work night shifts starting today (14), citing growing security concerns.

Colombo District President of the association Shamali Watsala Kulatunga stated that in addition to discontinuing night duties, offices located in unsafe or sparsely populated areas will be closed, with official work shifted to more secure locations.

Meanwhile, Minister of Women and Child Affairs Saroja Savitri Paulraj assured that necessary measures will be taken to ensure the safety of women engaged in night shifts. She made this statement while responding to media queries in Kandy.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'We have introduced the innovative 'Sarvajana Sabha' concept to transform rural lives'  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'We have introduced the innovative 'Sarvajana Sabha' concept to transform rural lives'  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'We have introduced the innovative 'Sarvajana Sabha' concept to transform rural lives'  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

National Advisory Committee for SME development begins operations (English)

National Advisory Committee for SME development begins operations (English)

Election Commission hints at LG Polls date (English)

Election Commission hints at LG Polls date (English)

Sexual assault of A'pura Hospital doctor: 48-hour detention order issued on suspect (English)

Sexual assault of A'pura Hospital doctor: 48-hour detention order issued on suspect (English)

Former Superintendent of Boossa Prison shot dead by unidentified gunman at his residence

Former Superintendent of Boossa Prison shot dead by unidentified gunman at his residence

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President reviews UDA's ongoing projects, discusses streamlining approval process for urban plans (English)

President reviews UDA's ongoing projects, discusses streamlining approval process for urban plans (English)