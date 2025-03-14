Female Grama Niladharis withdraw from night shifts citing security concerns

Sri Lanka Grama Niladhari Association has announced that all female Grama Niladharis will no longer work night shifts starting today (14), citing growing security concerns.

Colombo District President of the association Shamali Watsala Kulatunga stated that in addition to discontinuing night duties, offices located in unsafe or sparsely populated areas will be closed, with official work shifted to more secure locations.

Meanwhile, Minister of Women and Child Affairs Saroja Savitri Paulraj assured that necessary measures will be taken to ensure the safety of women engaged in night shifts. She made this statement while responding to media queries in Kandy.