Batalanda Commission report to be presented to Parliament today

March 14, 2025   09:34 am

Steps have been taken to present the ‘Batalanda’ Commission report to the Parliament today (14), the Department of Government Information announced.

On Monday (10), the Cabinet of Ministers had decided to present the ‘Batalanda’ Commission report to Parliament.

Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated earlier that accordingly, further action will be taken once the commission report has been submitted to Parliament, the Minister added.

