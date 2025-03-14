Buddha Rashmi Vesak Festival 2025 to be held for 4-days in Colombo

A discussion regarding the ‘Buddha Rashmi’ Vesak Festival 2025, jointly organized by the Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Temple and the Prime Minister’s Office, was held at the Prime Minister’s Office under the patronage of the Secretary to the Prime Minister, Pradeep Saputhanthri.

The Buddha Rashmi Vesak Festival 2025 is scheduled to be held from May 13 onwards in the vicinity of the Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Temple, the Temple Trees official residence, Perahera Mawatha, and the Beira Lake area.

The event will feature exhibitions of Vesak decorations, including Vesak pandals and lanterns, organized by the Tri-Forces, school students, university undergraduates, government institutions, and prison inmates, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

Additionally, in line with the Buddha Rashmi Vesak Festival 2025, special attention has been given to conducting religious programs in government schools and state institutions.

The occasion was honored by the presence of the Chief Incumbent of Gangaramaya Temple, Dr. Kirinde Assaji Thero, and Dr. Pallegama Ratanasara Thero, the statement added.

The discussion was attended by the Secretary to the Ministry of Defense, H.S.S. Thuiyakottah, the Secretary to the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs, W.P. Senadheera, the Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo, along with heads of security forces and officials from various government institutions.