Parliament to debate Batalanda Commission report, presidential committee to be appointed

March 14, 2025   10:59 am

Leader of the House, Minister Bimal Ratnayake said that steps will be taken to forward the ‘Batalanda’ Commission report to the Attorney General and appoint a Presidential Committee for necessary advice to proceed.

After tabling the commission report in the Parliament today (14), Ratnayake also said that a two-day debate will be held in the Parliament regarding the matter at a suitable time.

Furthermore, the Minister stated that the report will be printed in all three languages and released to the public in the future.

