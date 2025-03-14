Parliament to debate Batalanda Commission report, presidential committee to be appointed

Leader of the House, Minister Bimal Ratnayake said that steps will be taken to forward the ‘Batalanda’ Commission report to the Attorney General and appoint a Presidential Committee for necessary advice to proceed.

After tabling the commission report in the Parliament today (14), Ratnayake also said that a two-day debate will be held in the Parliament regarding the matter at a suitable time.

Furthermore, the Minister stated that the report will be printed in all three languages and released to the public in the future.