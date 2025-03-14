Live grenade recovered from Apura sexual assault suspects house

March 14, 2025   11:32 am

Police have recovered a live grenade from the house of the suspect arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a female doctor at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.

A joint search operation was conducted this morning (14) by the Galnewa Police and the Police Special Task Force (STF) at the suspect’s residence in Galnewa, the police said.

The grenade was discovered during the raid, which was initially carried out to locate the missing mobile phone of the female doctor.

The suspect was produced before the Anuradhapura Chief Magistrate’s Court yesterday (13), where police obtained permission to detain and interrogate him for 48 hours.

On March 10, a female doctor attached to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital was sexually assaulted by an unidentified person at the doctors’ quarters.

Accordingly, the main suspect, a 34-year-old resident of Galnewa, was arrested on Wednesday (12) during a joint search operation conducted by Galnewa Police and Anuradhapura Police Special Task Force while hiding in a forested area in Galnewa.

Based on information uncovered during interrogation, police recovered the knife used to threaten the female doctor during the assault.

