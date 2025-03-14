47 CCTVs installed in Anuradhapura city, but none are operational

The closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance system installed for the security of Anuradhapura city is currently inactive, raising concerns among residents, officials, and legal professionals.

Although 47 cameras were installed under this system, none are currently operational, significantly affecting crime detection and law enforcement efforts, officials said.

The North Central Provincial Council had initially installed CCTV systems in Anuradhapura, Habarana, and Polonnaruwa in 2017 at a cost of Rs. 7 million. The primary objective of the project was to support police investigations into crimes and other irregularities in the city.

However, the surveillance system became defunct in April 2024 when the service agreement with the private company responsible for its maintenance expired.

Given Anuradhapura’s status as a major tourist destination, locals emphasize the urgent need for a functioning surveillance system to ensure public safety. The non-operational cameras have raised concerns about the potential increase in criminal activity, including drug trafficking.

When contacted for comment, the Governor of the North Central Province Wasantha Jinadasa acknowledged the issue and assured that steps would be taken to restore surveillance.

“We contacted the relevant institution, and they informed us that the existing CCTV system cannot be restored due to its expiration. They have promised to submit proposals for a new system, but we have not received any yet. However, we are committed to activating a new system as soon as possible,” Governor Jinadasa said.