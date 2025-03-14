EducationUSA Fair 2025 comes to Colombo, Galle, Matara next week

The U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka, in partnership with the U.S.-Sri Lanka Fulbright Commission, will host a US university fair, ‘EducationUSA’, in Colombo, Galle, and Matara from March 20 to 22, 2025.

Students seeking admission in undergraduate, post-graduate, and doctorate programs will have an opportunity to meet with representatives from nine accredited universities and colleges from across the United States, the US Embassy in Colombo said in a statement.

The US Embassy, which stated that there is no participation fee, but registration is required, encouraged all students, parents, and school administrators to attend the event.

For more details and for registration, you can visit: bit.ly/EducationUSARoadshow2025.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said: “American universities are unmatched – leading the world in technology, innovation and groundbreaking research. Our campuses are homes to the brightest minds and cutting-edge labs that shape the future. To the students in Sri Lanka: come study in the United States where top talent and innovators are cultivated, and our universities drive discovery.”

“We were thrilled to see a 10 percent increase in the number of Sri Lankan students enrolled in U.S. colleges and universities for the 2023-2024 academic year, and we look forward to seeing even more growth in the future. EducationUSA’s upcoming fair helps Sri Lankan students start this journey toward studying in the U.S., paving the way for connections that will contribute to a stronger, safer, and more prosperous future for both America and Sri Lanka.”

The discussions with US universities and the EducationUSA adviser will provide valuable resources, covering academic programs, admission procedures, scholarships, and financial aid. These sessions aim to help students make informed decisions about U.S. higher education and offer a deeper understanding of studying and living in the United States. Staff from the U.S.-Sri Lanka Fulbright Commission will explain scholarship opportunities available to Sri Lankan citizens, the statement added.

Schedule of EducationUSA 2025 fairs:

Thursday, March 20 Colombo The Kingsbury Hotel, Winchester Room 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday, March 21 Galle Radisson Blue Hotel 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 22 Matara University of Ruhuna 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Dr. Patrick McNamara, Executive Director of the U.S.-Sri Lanka Fulbright Commission, highlighted the importance of strengthening the educational ties between Sri Lanka and the United States: “We are delighted to welcome these top U.S. universities to Sri Lanka. Their representatives will connect directly with students and encourage them to explore further study opportunities in the USA which strengthens our binational collaboration and shared commitment to higher education.”

Representatives from the following U.S. higher education institutions will be in attendance:

1 Fullerton College, Fullerton, California

2 George Mason University, Fairfax, Virginia

3 The George Washington University, Washington, D.C.

4 Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Connecticut

5 University of New Haven, West Haven, Connecticut (only present at the fair in Colombo)

6 University of Wisconsin-Stout, Menomonie, Wisconsin

7 Wichita State University, Wichita, Kansas

8 Wesleyan College, Macon, Georgia

9 Worcester Polytechnic Institute Worcester, Massachusetts

EducationUSA provides free counseling services to prospective students in Sri Lanka who wish to pursue higher education in the United States and is an integral part of the United States-Sri Lanka Fulbright Commission, an autonomous, bi-national organization established in 1952.

Over the past seven decades, the Fulbright Commission has facilitated educational exchanges for more than 2,000 Sri Lankans and Americans, fostering mutual understanding between the two countries. EducationUSA is a global network operated by the U.S. Department of State, consisting of over 430 international student advising centers across more than 175 countries.

In Sri Lanka, EducationUSA, operating under the U.S.-Sri Lanka Fulbright Commission, offers guidance through the EducationUSA Adviser, who helps individuals navigate the application process for over 4,000 accredited American institutions and plan their educational journey. It is the sole official source of information on U.S. higher education in Sri Lanka.