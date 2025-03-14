Sri Lankan artist Shan Putha arrested with firearm

Sri Lankan artist Shan Putha arrested with firearm

March 14, 2025   02:32 pm

The popular Sri Lankan rapper and singer known as ‘Shan Putha’ has been arrested by Homagama Police today (14) for the possession of a 9mm firearm.

According to police reports, a Police Constable attached to the Mannar Police and Shan Putha’s manager were also taken into custody in connection with the case.

Investigations have revealed that the Police Constable in question had allegedly stolen the firearm from the Matara Kotuwila Police Station and provided it to the artist.

Police have launched further investigations into the incident.

