School cut-off marks of 2024 Grade 5 Scholarship exam released

March 14, 2025   03:36 pm

The school cut-off marks for the admission of students to Grade 06 of the schools based on the results of the 2024 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination have been released by the Ministry of Education.

Accordingly, the ministry said the students can check the schools that they have been selected to, using the following link starting today (14): https://g6application.moe.gov.lk/

Students who have qualified based on the 2024 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam but have not received a school or wish to request a transfer for valid reasons will be given the opportunity to submit appeals online. 

The deadline for appeals will be announced later, it said.

All appeals must be submitted exclusively through the online platform to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education.

See the list of school cut-off marks below:

 

School cut-off marks of 2024 Grade 5 Scholarship exam released by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

