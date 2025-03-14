SLMCs Sali Naleem resigns as MP

SLMCs Sali Naleem resigns as MP

March 14, 2025   04:59 pm

Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) Member of Parliament, Mohamed Sali Naleem, has officially resigned from his position as a Member of Parliament.

Speaking in parliament today (14), Naleem said that he is resigning as an MP in order to contest the upcoming Local Government Election for the Eravur Urban Council.

Naleem was sworn in as a member of the Tenth Parliament before the Speaker on December 03. He was appointed as a National List Member of Parliament representing the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress.

He had also previously served as the Chairman of the Eravur Urban Council.

