Main suspect in sexual assault of Apura female doctor remanded

March 14, 2025   07:08 pm

The main suspect arrested in connection with the sexual assault on a female doctor of the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital, has been remanded until March 17 after being produced before court. 

The suspect is also scheduled to be produced before an identification parade on that date. 

The Anuradhapura Chief Magistrate also instructed the police to submit a report on the progress of investigations into the incident, on the next court date. 

The accused, a former army soldier named Nilantha Manduranga Ratnayake, who is a resident of Galnewa New Town, was arrested in a joint operation conducted by the police and the Special Task Force (STF) in the Nidikumbhayaya area of Galnewa.

Meanwhile, the suspect’s elder sister, who was arrested and produced in court on charges of providing shelter and protection to the suspect, has also been remanded until March 17.

It is reported that the police teams have so far not been able to recover the mobile phone belonging to the female doctor, which was stolen by the suspect.

During the investigation to locate the phone, police officers had discovered a hand grenade, a Buddhist monk’s saffron robe and a Watapatha (palm leaf fan) were found concealed inside a bowl after a search of the suspect’s house yesterday (13), and investigations have also been initiated in this regard.

It is also reported that no attorney has appeared for the suspect thus far.

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'We have introduced the innovative 'Sarvajana Sabha' concept to transform rural lives'  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

National Advisory Committee for SME development begins operations (English)

Election Commission hints at LG Polls date (English)

Sexual assault of A'pura Hospital doctor: 48-hour detention order issued on suspect (English)

Former Superintendent of Boossa Prison shot dead by unidentified gunman at his residence

