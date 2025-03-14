One person killed in shooting in Ambalangoda

At least one person has been reported dead following a shooting incident at Idamthota in Ambalangoda Police Division.

The shooting had occurred at around 6.30 p.m. this evening (14) and the victim succumbed to injuries while being admitted to Balapitiya Hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds, according to Ambalangoda Police.

The deceased has been identified as a 45-year-old resident of Idamthota, Ambalangoda.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown, and Ambalangoda Police have launched an investigation to apprehend the suspects.