One person killed in shooting in Ambalangoda

One person killed in shooting in Ambalangoda

March 14, 2025   07:24 pm

At least one person has been reported dead following a shooting incident at Idamthota in Ambalangoda Police Division.

The shooting had occurred at around 6.30 p.m. this evening (14) and the victim succumbed to injuries while being admitted to Balapitiya Hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds, according to Ambalangoda Police. 

The deceased has been identified as a 45-year-old resident of Idamthota, Ambalangoda.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown, and Ambalangoda Police have launched an investigation to apprehend the suspects.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'We have introduced the innovative 'Sarvajana Sabha' concept to transform rural lives'  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'We have introduced the innovative 'Sarvajana Sabha' concept to transform rural lives'  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

National Advisory Committee for SME development begins operations (English)

National Advisory Committee for SME development begins operations (English)

Election Commission hints at LG Polls date (English)

Election Commission hints at LG Polls date (English)

Sexual assault of A'pura Hospital doctor: 48-hour detention order issued on suspect (English)

Sexual assault of A'pura Hospital doctor: 48-hour detention order issued on suspect (English)

Former Superintendent of Boossa Prison shot dead by unidentified gunman at his residence

Former Superintendent of Boossa Prison shot dead by unidentified gunman at his residence

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm