President orders expedited release of lands for industrial development

March 14, 2025   10:16 pm

A meeting between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and officials of the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development was held today (14) at the Presidential Secretariat.

Discussions focused on enhancing the efficiency, integration and development of the manufacturing sector to strengthen the national economy, as well as addressing the challenges associated with these efforts, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Key topics included government-led initial investments and proper regulation to empower small and medium-scale entrepreneurs, the establishment of local small-scale industries within investment zones and challenges related to business loans faced by small and medium-scale enterprises.

The President directed officials to expedite the release of lands allocated to the Ministry of Industry that have not been released so far, the PMD said.

Further discussions were held on maintaining and regulating import restrictions to strengthen local industries, prioritizing local suppliers in construction industry procurement and resolving issues in the gem and jewellery sector to ensure its full contribution to the national economy.

The President also instructed officials to swiftly implement tax exemptions for tourists to boost the gem and jewelry industry, the statement added.

Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Sunil Handunnetti, Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Chathuranga Abeysinghe, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Thilaka Jayasundara and several other ministry officials attended the meeting.

--PMD—

