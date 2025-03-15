Police Constable arrested for soliciting Rs. 1,500 bribe

March 15, 2025   07:53 am

A Police Constable attached to the Arachchikattuwa Police Station has been arrested on bribery charges after demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 1,500.

The arrest was made by officers from the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) last afternoon (14) at the Kaiser Bible Church in Bandarahena, following a complaint filed by a resident of Adippala.

According to reports, the police constable initially demanded Rs. 2,000 in exchange for a report recommending the complainant as suitable for a police clearance certificate required for foreign travel. However, the amount was later reduced to Rs. 1,500.

The arrested officer is scheduled to be produced before the Chilaw Magistrate’s Court.

