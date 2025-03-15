Two brothers hacked to death in Grandpass

Two brothers, aged 23 and 24 years, have been found hacked to death in the Kelanitissagama area in Grandpass this morning (15), the police said.

The murders are believed to be the result of a violent clash between two groups in the Weheragodella area of Grandpass, which took place in the early hours of this morning.

During the confrontation, two individuals were injured in sharp weapon attacks and later succumbed to their injuries after being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital, police said.

The suspects involved in the incident have not yet been apprehended, and Grandpass Police are continuing their investigation into the matter.