Govt committed to breaking barriers for women in economy  PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya highlighted that while women play a crucial role in Sri Lanka’s economic and social development, structural barriers still restrict their full participation in the economy.

“Our government is committed to breaking these barriers by fostering an inclusive economic environment where women can thrive as business leaders, entrepreneurs, and exporters,” she said.

The Prime Minister made this statement while addressing the launch of the She Trades Sri Lanka Hub, funded by the UK’s She Trades Commonwealth+ Program, held at Galle Face Hotel in Colombo yesterday (14). The event was organized by the Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB) and the International Trade Centre (ITC), according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

While addressing the audience, the Prime Minister stated that the government has reaffirmed its commitment to breaking barriers that limit women’s full participation in the economy, recognizing their vital role in national development.

Emphasizing gender-inclusive policies, financial inclusion, and access to global markets, authorities are prioritizing support for women-led businesses in key sectors such as ICT, agribusiness, and engineering.

A new initiative will establish 200 women-led cooperatives, fostering supportive environments for female entrepreneurs.

Additionally, efforts to strengthen childcare, elderly care, and disability services aim to reduce the burdens that limit women’s economic participation, the statement said.

A dedicated platform has been launched to provide women entrepreneurs with knowledge, networking, and international trade opportunities. Strengthening public-private partnerships and expanding global market access are key strategies to create an inclusive and sustainable trade ecosystem.

By equipping women with the necessary skills, financial resources, and digital trade access, the government aims to ensure that women entrepreneurs become key drivers of economic growth, aligning with broader policies for inclusive and sustainable development, it added.

The event was attended by Ms. Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director of the International Trade Centre; Andrew Patrick, British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka; officials from the International Trade Centre and the British High Commission in Sri Lanka; Chairman of the Export Development Board, Mr. Mangala Wijesinghe; and officials from the Export Development Board and the International Trade Centre, along with women entrepreneurs.