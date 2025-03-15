Vacant seat in Parliament after Sali Naleem resigned as MP - Speaker

March 15, 2025   10:24 am

The Speaker of Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne has informed the House that Mohamed Sali Naleem, the National List Member of Parliament from the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC), has tendered his resignation letter to the Secretary General of Parliament today (15).

The Speaker further stated that as a result of Sali Naleem’s resignation, a vacancy now exists in the 10th Parliament.

In a special statement made in Parliament yesterday (14), Naleem explained that he resigned in order to contest the upcoming Local Government Election for the Eravur Urban Council.

Naleem was sworn in as ae member of the Tenth Parliament on December 3, 2023, and was appointed as a National List Member of Parliament representing the SLMC. 

Prior to this, he had also served as the Chairman of the Eravur Urban Council.

