O/L exam: NIC confirmation letters available for collection today

March 15, 2025   10:32 am

The Department of Registration of Persons has announced that candidates who have not yet received their National Identity Card (NIC) confirmation letters for the 2025 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination will be able to obtain them today (15).

The department has specified that its offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today exclusively for the issuance of NIC confirmation letters. 

The letters can be collected from the head office of the Department of Registration of Persons, as well as its branches in Galle, Kurunegala, Vavuniya, Batticaloa, and Nuwara Eliya, it said.

Additionally, candidates can download the relevant letter from the official website of the Department of Registration of Persons at www.drp.gov.lk.

Furthermore, school applicants appearing for the 2025 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination who have not yet submitted their applications must bring duly completed application forms certified by either their school principal or Grama Niladhari Officer, the statement added.

The 2025 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination is scheduled to begin on March 17, 2025.

