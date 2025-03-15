Shan Putha and two others to be detained for 7 days

Three suspects, including popular Sri Lankan rapper and singer Amila Kaushan Gunaratne, known by his stage name ‘Shan Putha’, have been ordered to be detained for 7 days for questioning following their arrest for the possession of a firearm.

The suspects were produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court yesterday (14).

‘Shan Putha’ was arrested by the Homagama Police on the same day with a 9mm firearm in his possession.

Along with him, two other individuals were taken into custody: Keshara Ishan, Shan Putha’s manager from Urubokka, and Police Constable Chandika Srimal, attached to the Mannar Police.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that Constable Chandika Srimal had stolen the firearm from the Matara Kotawila Police Station and subsequently provided it to the artist.

The three suspects were produced before the Matara Magistrate at around 10 p.m. yesterday (14).

The suspects involved in the case are:

Amila Kaushan Gunaratne (Shan Putha), a resident of Godagama

Keshara Ishan, a resident of Urubokka and manager of Shan Putha

Police Constable Chandika Srimal, a 27-year-old resident of Homagama

After medical examinations, the suspects were ordered to be detained for 7 days at the Kotawila Police Station for further questioning and investigation.