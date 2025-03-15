Sri Lanka to establish Action Task Force to address US tariff challenges - Foreign Minister

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath informed Parliament today (15) that an action task force will be established to address the challenges posed by the evolving global tariff structures resulting from the policies of newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump.

“We are facing significant challenges due to the tax policies introduced by President Donald Trump. Currently, Sri Lanka exports approximately $3 billion worth of goods to the United States, while our imports from the U.S. stand at around $368 million. Given our substantial export market, it is crucial to assess the impact of these policies,” the Minister stated.

He added that in order to formulate an effective response, experts and scholars have been brought together through the Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute of International Relations and Strategic Studies (LKI) to develop a strategic plan.

“The initial groundwork has already been laid, and necessary measures will be implemented through the newly formed action task force,” he added.