Sri Lankan-born Gary Anandasangaree has been sworn in as the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, as well as the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, during a swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday.

The ceremony marked the appointment of new prime minister Mark Carney and a streamlined cabinet, with the Indigenous affairs ministers remaining unchanged.

Indigenous groups from across Canada extended their congratulations to Prime Minister Mark Carney while emphasizing the importance of collaboration to address funding gaps, service needs, and challenges posed by the Trump administration.

Following his appointment, Anandasangaree expressed his gratitude in a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), stating,

“Honoured to serve as Minister of Justice and Attorney General, while continuing the work at Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs. We will protect the Charter, uphold the rule of law, and stay true to Canadian values. Ready to get to work with Prime Minister of Canada and Leader of the Liberal Party Mark Carney.”

Born in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, in 1973, Anandasangaree is the son of V. Anandasangaree, a prominent Sri Lankan Tamil politician and leader of the Tamil United Liberation Front (TULF). His political career began when he joined the Liberal Party of Canada.

In 2013, he announced his candidacy for the Liberal nomination in Scarborough—Rouge Park for the 2015 federal election. He won the nomination in August 2014 and subsequently secured victory in the October 19, 2015, election with 60.1% of the vote.

Anandasangaree has been a strong advocate for human rights in Parliament, notably speaking on International Human Rights Day about welcoming Syrian refugees and supporting an Iranian scholar, Dr. Hossein Raessi, who was granted protection through a joint initiative between Carleton University and the University of Ottawa.

He has played a key role in Indigenous affairs, serving on the Aboriginal Affairs and Northern Development Committee in the 42nd Canadian Parliament.

In May 2021, he was appointed Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and later that year, he became Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada. On July 26, 2023, he was appointed Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations.

During the 2025 Liberal Party of Canada leadership election, Anandasangaree endorsed Mark Carney, who now serves as Canada’s Prime Minister.