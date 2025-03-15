EU delegation to visit Sri Lanka to assess GSP+
March 15, 2025 02:55 pm
A delegation of European Union (EU) representatives is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka next week to assess the EU’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) tax concessions granted to the country, Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath said in Parliament today (15).
Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister also stated that the Sri Lankan Embassy in Cyprus will be opened soon, with the necessary funds already allocated for this purpose.