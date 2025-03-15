Cardinal Ranjith demands justice for Easter attacks, warns of protests if promises remain unfulfilled

Cardinal Ranjith demands justice for Easter attacks, warns of protests if promises remain unfulfilled

March 15, 2025   08:06 pm

The Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, expressed hope that justice will be served before the sixth anniversary of the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Speaking at the Mass Communication Conference held at the Archbishop’s House in Colombo today (15), Cardinal Ranjith stated that if justice is not ensured, taking to the streets in protest will become necessary.

Commenting further, he added, “Those who ruled the country made promises regarding the Easter Sunday attacks, but they did not keep even a single promise. We brought this government to power to change that system. However, if the system does not change, we will have to rethink.”

The Archbishop of Colombo also stressed, “Even regarding the Easter Sunday attacks, we still demand that the promise made by the President at St. Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya that day will be fulfilled and that action be taken as soon as possible.”

He further stated that if the government provides a justifiable and fair response before the sixth anniversary of the Easter Sunday attacks, they will be satisfied and content. However, he warned that if this does not happen, they will have no option but to protest once again.

