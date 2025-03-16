Ex-President Ranil to make special statement on Batalanda Commission report today

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is set to deliver a special statement today (16) regarding the allegations mentioned in the ‘Batalanda’ Commission report.

This follows the tabling of the ‘Batalanda’ Commission report in Parliament last week by Leader of the House, Minister Bimal Ratnayake.

During the session, Minister Ratnayake announced that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has made a policy decision through the Cabinet to take action on the report.

He further stated that the government has decided to forward the report to the Attorney General for further legal review.

Additionally, a Presidential Committee has been appointed to provide guidance and recommendations on future actions concerning the report.

Minister Ratnayake also noted that former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been named in the report in connection with certain allegations.

In response, Wickremesinghe announced that he will make a special statement today to address the accusations against him.