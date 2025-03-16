Ex-President Ranil to make special statement on Batalanda Commission report today

Ex-President Ranil to make special statement on Batalanda Commission report today

March 16, 2025   07:30 am

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is set to deliver a special statement today (16) regarding the allegations mentioned in the ‘Batalanda’ Commission report.

This follows the tabling of the ‘Batalanda’ Commission report in Parliament last week by Leader of the House, Minister Bimal Ratnayake. 

During the session, Minister Ratnayake announced that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has made a policy decision through the Cabinet to take action on the report.

He further stated that the government has decided to forward the report to the Attorney General for further legal review. 

Additionally, a Presidential Committee has been appointed to provide guidance and recommendations on future actions concerning the report.

Minister Ratnayake also noted that former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been named in the report in connection with certain allegations.

In response, Wickremesinghe announced that he will make a special statement today to address the accusations against him.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Batalanda' is nothing but a deception and a complete farce, says UNP Vice President (English)

'Batalanda' is nothing but a deception and a complete farce, says UNP Vice President (English)

'Batalanda' is nothing but a deception and a complete farce, says UNP Vice President (English)

'There is a pressing issue pertaining to public security at the moment'  Opposition Leader (English)

'There is a pressing issue pertaining to public security at the moment'  Opposition Leader (English)

Govt committed to breaking barriers for women in economy  PM Harini (English)

Govt committed to breaking barriers for women in economy  PM Harini (English)

Cardinal Ranjith demands justice for Easter attacks, warns of protests if promises remain unfulfilled (English)

Cardinal Ranjith demands justice for Easter attacks, warns of protests if promises remain unfulfilled (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

'Batalanda' Commission report tabled in Parliament: calls for justice, accountability (English)

'Batalanda' Commission report tabled in Parliament: calls for justice, accountability (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Expect to increase coconut harvest to 2.9 billion nuts in 2025  Minister (English)

Expect to increase coconut harvest to 2.9 billion nuts in 2025  Minister (English)