Postal workers to stage 48-hour token strike starting today?

March 16, 2025   08:29 am

The Postal and Telecommunications Officers’ Union and the United Postal Trade Unions Front (UPTUF) have announced a 48-hour token strike starting from 4.00 p.m. today (16) until March 18.

According to co-convener of the United Postal Trade Unions’ Front, Chinthaka Bandara the strike is being staged over seven key issues, including the urgent need to fill 7,500 vacancies within the Department of Posts.

“Currently, there is a shortage of 7,500 employees, including junior staff. The department is in dire straits in providing services at the minimum level. In some areas, letters are being delivered only every two days,” Bandara stated.

“A discussion with the Minister is scheduled an hour before the strike begins, and the unions will decide on the strike’s continuation based on the outcome of the discussion,” he added.

The two-day strike will take place on March 17 and 18, and Bandara warned that if a fair and proper solution is not found, the unions will escalate to more severe trade union action beyond these dates.

