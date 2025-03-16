Parliament to debate Batalanda Commission report on April 10

The Parliamentary Communications Department has announced that the parliamentary debate on the ‘Batalanda’ Commission report will commence on April 10.

Acting Director of Communications of Parliament, Mr. Jayalath Perera stated that the debate will be conducted in two stages.

“From 11:30 AM to 5:30 PM, the debate on the ‘Report of the Commission of Inquiry into the Establishment and Maintenance of Places of Unlawful Detention and Torture Chambers at the Batalanda Housing Scheme,’ which was tabled in Parliament on March 14, will take place. It was also decided to allocate another date in May to continue this as a two-day debate,” he said.

The ‘Batalanda’ Commission report was presented to Parliament on March 14 by the Leader of the House, Minister Bimal Ratnayake.

At that time, Minister Ratnayake mentioned that a two-day debate would be held on the report.

He also disclosed that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake had made a policy decision through the Cabinet to take action on the report.

Furthermore, Minister Ratnayake stated that the government had decided to forward the report to the Attorney General for further legal review.

Additionally, a Presidential Committee has been appointed to provide guidance and recommendations regarding future actions related to the report.

Minister Ratnayake also noted that former President Ranil Wickremesinghe had been named in the report in connection with certain allegations.

In response, Wickremesinghe announced that he would make a special statement today (16) to address the accusations against him.