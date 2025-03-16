Foreign Minister urges public to verify private employment agencies via hotline

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, has urged the public to contact the ‘1989’ hotline for reliable information about private employment agencies when seeking employment opportunities abroad.

The Minister made this statement while responding to questions raised by Members of Parliament regarding individuals who defraud people by falsely claiming to arrange overseas employment, during the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, held in Parliament recently.

Furthermore, the officials present informed the Committee that all information regarding the agencies and fees approved by the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment can be found on the Bureau’s website and that if any party charges more than the approved amount or engages in any process without a license, a complaint can be filed with the Bureau.

The Members of Parliament who participated in the Ministerial Consultative Committee pointed out that Sri Lankans living in Russia are being used for military operations in that country and are being treated in a very inhumane manner, according to the Parliamentary Communications Department.

The Chairperson, in response, emphasized to the Committee that he was aware of this situation and that it was a very complex issue, the statement highlighted.

The members informed the Committee that limiting the use of loudspeakers for musical events and night parties in tourist areas to 10:00 p.m. was not conducive to the growth of the tourism industry.

In response, the Minister stated that this matter should be addressed in a way that does not disturb the general public, the statement added.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, Arun Hemachandra, Deputy Ministers, Members of Parliament, and officials from institutions under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism participated in this committee meeting.