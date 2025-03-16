Passenger arrested over attempt to sexually abuse two flight attendants

A passenger who attempted to sexually abuse two female flight attendants on a flight from Singapore to Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake has been arrested by the Airport Police.

The arrested individual is a 38-year-old resident of the Athurugiriya area.

The suspect had arrived at BIA onboard a SriLankan Airlines flight from Singapore at 10.00 p.m. last night (15).

The suspect, who was heavily intoxicated, had attempted to sexually abuse two female flight attendants on duty. After the flight attendants reported the incident to the pilot, steps had been taken to inform the BIA Control Room.

Accordingly, upon landing at BIA, the suspect was arrested by SriLankan Airlines security officers and taken to the Katunayake Police.

Statements have been recorded from the two flight attendants regarding the incident.

Furthermore, after being presented to the Negombo Judicial Medical Officer, it was confirmed that the passenger in question was heavily intoxicated.

Since the incident occurred within Sri Lankan airspace, the suspect is scheduled to be presented before the Colombo No. 01 Magistrate’s Court today (16).