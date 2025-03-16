National People’s Power (NPP) MP Ajith Gihan has explained how the government intends to provide foreign employment opportunities in countries including South Korea, Japan, and Israel.

He explained this while participating in the parliamentary debate yesterday (15).

The MP stated that it is expected to provide 7,600 employment opportunities to Sri Lankans in South Korea in the future.

Furthermore, he added that around 9,300 employment opportunities in Japan and about 15,900 in Israel are expected to be offered to Sri Lankans, with these jobs provided in the fields of construction, fisheries, agriculture, animal husbandry, and the service sectors.

“We expect to provide employment opportunities in several countries, such as Korea, Japan, and Israel. We are working to provide about 7,600 jobs to South Korea. We also expect to provide about 15,900 jobs to Israel. Additionally, we expect to provide 9,300 jobs to Japan under the SSW program,” he added.