O/L Exam: Over 474,000 candidates registered, key instructions issued

The Commissioner General of Examinations, Amith Jayasundara, stated that 474,147 candidates have applied for the 2024 (2025) G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) examination.

He made this statement while participating in a special press conference held today (16) regarding the G.C.E. O/L examination, which is scheduled to take place from tomorrow (17). He mentioned that among the applicants, there are 398,182 school candidates and 75,968 private candidates.

The Commissioner General of Examinations also made a special request to candidates to arrive at the examination hall early and to refrain from bringing unnecessary materials. He emphasized that any violation of these instructions will be considered an examination offense and may result in maximum disciplinary action, including a ban from examinations for up to five years.

“3,663 examination centers have been established across the island, including in the Northern areas. We have ensured that each candidate can easily access their examination center. This step has been taken for the convenience of the students,” he added.

Jayasundara further added, “We have also set up special examination centers in Ratmalana, Tangalle, Matara, Chilaw, and Special Education Schools. Additionally, we have arranged examination centers at the New Magazine Prison in Colombo and Suneetha Vidyalaya in Watareka for inmates and candidates undergoing rehabilitation. Furthermore, an examination center has been set up at the Maharagama Apeksha Hospital.”

He also emphasized that the exam is scheduled for tomorrow and urged candidates to ensure they have the necessary documents, including their admission card. He reminded students to review their admission cards and address any issues, as the Examination Department is open today for corrections.

Further instructing candidates, he added that candidates must have their signature verified on the admission card. School candidates need verification from the principal, while private candidates must follow the instructions on the admission card. Failure to comply may result in issues at the exam center, and an identity verification process will be conducted when issuing results. He urged candidates to complete this process before arriving at the exam center.

“In addition, every candidate must present a valid identity document at the examination center. Accepted documents include a national identity card (NIC), passport, or valid driver’s license. If a candidate does not have one of these identity documents, they should contact the examination invigilators. We have instructed them to provide guidance on this matter. However, results will only be issued after completing the necessary identity verification,” he added.

Candidates are also prohibited from bringing any items other than essential materials. The Commissioner General of Examinations stated that candidates are only allowed to bring pens, pencils, and a bottle of water. Mobile phones, smart watches, and communication devices are strictly prohibited, and possessing them may lead to strict action, including a potential five-year ban from exams. He also reminded candidates that carrying notes or correction pens is not allowed, and doing so will result in disqualification.

Jayasundara also stated that the exams will begin daily at 8.30 a.m., and in the afternoon, the exam will begin at 1.00 p.m. On Fridays, the exam will start at 2.00 p.m. He urged candidates to refer to their admission cards for the time table, as the times for each subject are clearly specified, and no other source or confirmation is needed.

“Arrive early to avoid any inconvenience due to being late. The invigilators have been instructed to seat you in the hall half an hour before the start time, so you will be seated by 8.00 a.m.,” he added.