EC issues criteria for rejecting nomination papers in LG Elections

The Election Commission has issued a special announcement regarding the possible reasons for rejecting nomination papers submitted for the Local Government Elections.

According to the announcement, which outlines 11 points, the commission stated that if a candidate has not signed the nomination paper, the candidate’s name will be removed, and no substitute name can be added.

The statement also mentions that the deposit made on behalf of the candidate will be forfeited.

According to the Election Commission, the reasons for the rejection of nomination papers are as follows:

1. Submitted by an unauthorized person.

2. Absence of the prescribed number of candidates or exceeding the prescribed number of candidates.

3. Failure to deposit the required amount by a recognized political party or independent group.

4. Failure to obtain the signature of the party secretary or independent group leader.

5. Failure to certify the signature of the party secretary or independent group leader by a Justice of the Peace or a Notary Public.

6. Failure to include the prescribed number of candidates, including youth and women candidates.

7. Failure to submit a certified copy of the birth certificate of a candidate listed as a young candidate in the nomination paper, or submission of an affidavit confirming the date of birth with defects.

8. Failure of a candidate to sign the nomination paper.

9. Absence of the affidavit in the seventh schedule to the Constitution, or any defects in it.

10. If only one name in the nomination paper is rejected, and if the candidate to be removed is a youth (male or female) or a female candidate, the entire nomination paper will be rejected, as the minimum youth or women representation will not be met.

11. If only one name in the nomination paper is rejected, and if it doesn’t affect the youth or female representation, the name of the relevant candidate will be rejected.