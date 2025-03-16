CID directed not to arrest OIC of CCD and 5 others over 2023 Weligama shooting

An agreement has been reached between the Attorney General (AG) and the petitioners’ lawyers regarding the 2023 shooting incident near a hotel in Weligama.

Accordingly, based on the agreement reached, the AG has directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) not to arrest the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) and five other individuals, except for the former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, the Police Media Division said.