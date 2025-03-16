CID directed not to arrest OIC of CCD and 5 others over 2023 Weligama shooting

CID directed not to arrest OIC of CCD and 5 others over 2023 Weligama shooting

March 16, 2025   03:50 pm

An agreement has been reached between the Attorney General (AG) and the petitioners’ lawyers regarding the 2023 shooting incident near a hotel in Weligama.

Accordingly, based on the agreement reached, the AG has directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) not to arrest the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) and five other individuals, except for the former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, the Police Media Division said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Batalanda' is nothing but a deception and a complete farce, says UNP Vice President (English)

'Batalanda' is nothing but a deception and a complete farce, says UNP Vice President (English)

'There is a pressing issue pertaining to public security at the moment'  Opposition Leader (English)

'There is a pressing issue pertaining to public security at the moment'  Opposition Leader (English)

Govt committed to breaking barriers for women in economy  PM Harini (English)

Govt committed to breaking barriers for women in economy  PM Harini (English)

Cardinal Ranjith demands justice for Easter attacks, warns of protests if promises remain unfulfilled (English)

Cardinal Ranjith demands justice for Easter attacks, warns of protests if promises remain unfulfilled (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

'Batalanda' Commission report tabled in Parliament: calls for justice, accountability (English)

'Batalanda' Commission report tabled in Parliament: calls for justice, accountability (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm