Emergency hotlines for O/L candidates to seek assistance during disaster situations

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) and the Department of Examinations have planned to initiate a special joint program to conduct the examination while avoiding possible disruptions due to unexpected weather conditions that may occur during the period when the 2024 (2025) G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) examination is being held.

Accordingly, this joint plan has indicated the responsibilities to be fulfilled by all involved parties to strengthen the emergency response coordination mechanism and prevent any disruptions that may arise due to disasters, affecting students appearing for the O/L examinations, as well as officials involved in examination duties.

The DMC, in coordination with the Examinations Department, the Tri-Forces, the Police, and other parties involved in the disaster management process, has already issued the necessary guidelines to the relevant departments to manage any disruptions that may arise during the examination period.

In case of emergencies, students or their guardians are urged to contact the DMC through the following numbers:

• DMC’s emergency number: 117

• DMC’s Special Joint Emergency Operations Room numbers:

0113 668 020

0113 668 100

0113 668 013

0113 668 010

076 3 117 117

• Examinations Department Hotline: 1911