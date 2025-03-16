Emergency hotlines for O/L candidates to seek assistance during disaster situations

Emergency hotlines for O/L candidates to seek assistance during disaster situations

March 16, 2025   07:49 pm

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) and the Department of Examinations have planned to initiate a special joint program to conduct the examination while avoiding possible disruptions due to unexpected weather conditions that may occur during the period when the 2024 (2025) G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) examination is being held.

Accordingly, this joint plan has indicated the responsibilities to be fulfilled by all involved parties to strengthen the emergency response coordination mechanism and prevent any disruptions that may arise due to disasters, affecting students appearing for the O/L examinations, as well as officials involved in examination duties.

The DMC, in coordination with the Examinations Department, the Tri-Forces, the Police, and other parties involved in the disaster management process, has already issued the necessary guidelines to the relevant departments to manage any disruptions that may arise during the examination period.

In case of emergencies, students or their guardians are urged to contact the DMC through the following numbers: 

• DMC’s emergency number: 117

• DMC’s Special Joint Emergency Operations Room numbers: 

0113 668 020

0113 668 100

0113 668 013

0113 668 010

076 3 117 117

• Examinations Department Hotline: 1911

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Batalanda' is nothing but a deception and a complete farce, says UNP Vice President (English)

'Batalanda' is nothing but a deception and a complete farce, says UNP Vice President (English)

'There is a pressing issue pertaining to public security at the moment'  Opposition Leader (English)

'There is a pressing issue pertaining to public security at the moment'  Opposition Leader (English)

Govt committed to breaking barriers for women in economy  PM Harini (English)

Govt committed to breaking barriers for women in economy  PM Harini (English)

Cardinal Ranjith demands justice for Easter attacks, warns of protests if promises remain unfulfilled (English)

Cardinal Ranjith demands justice for Easter attacks, warns of protests if promises remain unfulfilled (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

'Batalanda' Commission report tabled in Parliament: calls for justice, accountability (English)

'Batalanda' Commission report tabled in Parliament: calls for justice, accountability (English)