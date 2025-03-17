2024 O/L exam to commence at over 3,600 centres

2024 O/L exam to commence at over 3,600 centres

March 17, 2025   07:25 am

The 2024 (2025) G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) examination begins today (17) at 3,663 centres across the island, with 474,147 candidates expected to sit for the exam.

It is stated that there are 398,182 school candidates and 75,965 private candidates who have applied for the O/L examination.

Accordingly, the Commissioner General of Examinations, Amith Jayasundara, requests that candidates arrive early at their respective examination centres with their admission cards and valid identity cards.

“Prepare your admission card and ID card, and take them to the exam. You must present your ID card for each paper you appear for. The admission card will be collected from the hall on the first day and will not be returned to you. Additionally, you may bring pens and pencils to the exam center to write the exam. You cannot bring anything else. If necessary, someone may bring a bottle of water. Please remember this, in particular,” he added.

