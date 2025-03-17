Eight suspects arrested over Grandpass double murder

Eight suspects arrested over Grandpass double murder

March 17, 2025   10:34 am

Grandpass Police have launched an investigation into the attack on two individuals near the railway line in the Jabos Lane area of the Grandpass Police Division, which occurred in the early hours of March 15.

As part of the ongoing probe, a total of eight suspects connected to the crime were arrested in the Wellampitiya area last night (16), according to police.

The arrested individuals, aged between 16 and 44 years, are residents of Wellampitiya.

During the arrest, police recovered two knives and a mobile phone, which are suspected to have been used in the crime, police said.

On March 15, two brothers, aged 23 and 24 years, were hacked to death in the Kelanitissagama area of Grandpass, according to police.

The murders are believed to have resulted from a violent clash between two groups in the Weheragodella area of Grandpass, which occurred in the early hours of the same morning.

During the confrontation, two individuals sustained severe injuries from sharp weapon attacks and later succumbed to their injuries after being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital, police confirmed.

Grandpass Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

