Ex-IGP Deshabandus lawyers file motion ahead of appeal decision

March 17, 2025   10:37 am

The legal counsels of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon have submitted a motion to the Court of Appeal in relation to the petition filed by him.

The petition seeks an order to prevent his arrest in relation to the shooting incident that occurred in 2023 near a hotel in Weligama and seeks to stay the arrest order issued by the Matara Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, the motion submitted by his attorneys requests permission to submit additional documents related to the case.

The motion, filed today by Deshabandu Tennakoon’s lawyers, is submitted ahead of the appeal decision to be delivered today (17) regarding whether or not the interim injunction sought in this case will be issued.

The Court of Appeal has announced that it will deliver its decision today (17), concerning Tennakoon’s writ petition, which seeks the cancellation of the arrest warrant issued against him. 

The petition requests an interim injunction to stay the arrest warrant issued by the Matara Magistrate’s Court.

Tennakoon claims in his petition that the influence of the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, Ravi Seneviratne, and former CID Director, SSP Shani Abeysekara, is behind the efforts to arrest him. 

In the meantime, police investigations are ongoing to locate Tennakoon, who is currently evading arrest.

The arrest warrant was issued in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on December 31, 2023, in front of the W15 Hotel, situated in the Pelena area of Weligama, Matara.

