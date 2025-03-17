21 injured as passenger bus crashes into house in Arachchikattuwa

21 injured as passenger bus crashes into house in Arachchikattuwa

March 17, 2025   11:26 am

A passenger bus attached to Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) traveling from Nikaweratiya to Colombo has met with an accident in the Baththuluoya area of the Arachchikattuwa police division this morning (17). 

The bus has veered off the road colliding with a tree, a shop, and a house, leaving at least 21 passengers injured and hospitalized.

Meanwhile, an infant who was sleeping inside the house in question has also been injured when a cupboard fell onto the bed he was sleeping on following the accident. 

The injured individuals have been admitted to Chilaw and Mundalama hospitals for treatment. 

Meanwhile, Arachchikattuwa police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Postal workers launch 48-hour token strike (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism earnings increase to USD$ 367.6 million in February 2025 (English)

'All those responsible for the 'Batalanda' horrors will face legal action' - NPP MP (English)

Former President Ranil's special statement on 'Batalanda' Commission report (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Batalanda' is nothing but a deception and a complete farce, says UNP Vice President (English)

'There is a pressing issue pertaining to public security at the moment'  Opposition Leader (English)

