21 injured as passenger bus crashes into house in Arachchikattuwa

A passenger bus attached to Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) traveling from Nikaweratiya to Colombo has met with an accident in the Baththuluoya area of the Arachchikattuwa police division this morning (17).

The bus has veered off the road colliding with a tree, a shop, and a house, leaving at least 21 passengers injured and hospitalized.

Meanwhile, an infant who was sleeping inside the house in question has also been injured when a cupboard fell onto the bed he was sleeping on following the accident.

The injured individuals have been admitted to Chilaw and Mundalama hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile, Arachchikattuwa police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.