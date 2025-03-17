Court issues notice against unemployed graduates Satyagraha campaign

March 17, 2025   12:42 pm

A notice has been issued by the court against a ‘Satyagraha’ campaign and protest organized by the Unemployed Graduates’ Association from today (17) until March 21.

This notice has been issued by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court No. 04, pursuant to a request made in accordance with the provisions of the Criminal Procedures Code, based on information received that this group is scheduled to hold a protest and ‘Satyagraha’ campaign at the Polduwa Junction on the aforementioned dates.

Accordingly, the participants of the campaign including the following respondents have been barred from protesting or involving in acts of violence during the ‘Satyagraha’ campaign in a manner that blocks any roads or causes inconvenience to the public;

• Dhammika Munasinghe - Joint Unemployed Graduates’ Association.

• Rasika Prasad - Southern Province President of the Joint Unemployed Graduates’ Association.

• Sumith Ratnayake - Central Province President of the Joint Unemployed Graduates’ Association.

• S.M.L. Rangwala - Member of the Joint Unemployed Graduates’ Association 

Additionally, it is prohibited to hold demonstrations in any manner that violates the parliamentary privileges of the Members of Parliament or interferes with the duties of public officials. 

The court further instructed that all respondents and supporters ensure that the protest is carried out in a manner that does not obstruct any individual.

