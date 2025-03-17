The suspect arrested in connection with the Anuradhapura hospital sexual assault case has been ordered to be remanded further until March 24, 2025.

This order was issued after he was produced before Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court today (17).

The accused, a former army soldier named Nilantha Manduranga Ratnayake, who is a resident of Galnewa New Town, was arrested in a joint operation conducted by the police and the Special Task Force (STF) in the Nidikumbhayaya area of Galnewa.