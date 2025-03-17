Wele Sudas brother arrested for attacking policeman

Wele Sudas brother arrested for attacking policeman

March 17, 2025   03:09 pm

Police have arrested suspected drug trafficker Sunimal Kumara, alias "Thaju", for allegedly assaulting a police constable with a sharp weapon during a drug raid.

The suspect was apprehended in Rajagiriya today (17), the police said.

According to police, Sunimal Kumara is the brother of notorious drug kingpin Samantha Kumara, alias "Wele Suda," who is currently imprisoned for drug trafficking.

The arrest follows a special drug raid conducted last afternoon (16) in the Badowita Phase 3 area by officers from the Badowita Police Post, attached to Mount Lavinia Police.

During the raid, police officers received a tip-off regarding an individual who is engaged in a drug racket in the area. 

Acting on this information, the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) and a constable proceeded to arrest the suspect, according to police.

Upon inspecting the suspect, who was found standing on the roadside, police have discovered drugs in his possession. 

When the officers attempted to arrest him, the suspect resisted and grappled with the officers. During the altercation, he had attacked the constable with a sharp weapon, injuring him, before managing to flee the scene, the police said.

The injured constable sustained stab wounds to his shoulder and abdomen and is currently receiving treatment at Colombo - South Teaching Hospital.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Postal workers launch 48-hour token strike (English)

Postal workers launch 48-hour token strike (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism earnings increase to USD$ 367.6 million in February 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism earnings increase to USD$ 367.6 million in February 2025 (English)

'All those responsible for the 'Batalanda' horrors will face legal action' - NPP MP (English)

'All those responsible for the 'Batalanda' horrors will face legal action' - NPP MP (English)

Former President Ranil's special statement on 'Batalanda' Commission report (English)

Former President Ranil's special statement on 'Batalanda' Commission report (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Batalanda' is nothing but a deception and a complete farce, says UNP Vice President (English)

'Batalanda' is nothing but a deception and a complete farce, says UNP Vice President (English)