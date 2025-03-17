Police have arrested suspected drug trafficker Sunimal Kumara, alias "Thaju", for allegedly assaulting a police constable with a sharp weapon during a drug raid.

The suspect was apprehended in Rajagiriya today (17), the police said.

According to police, Sunimal Kumara is the brother of notorious drug kingpin Samantha Kumara, alias "Wele Suda," who is currently imprisoned for drug trafficking.

The arrest follows a special drug raid conducted last afternoon (16) in the Badowita Phase 3 area by officers from the Badowita Police Post, attached to Mount Lavinia Police.

During the raid, police officers received a tip-off regarding an individual who is engaged in a drug racket in the area.

Acting on this information, the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) and a constable proceeded to arrest the suspect, according to police.

Upon inspecting the suspect, who was found standing on the roadside, police have discovered drugs in his possession.

When the officers attempted to arrest him, the suspect resisted and grappled with the officers. During the altercation, he had attacked the constable with a sharp weapon, injuring him, before managing to flee the scene, the police said.

The injured constable sustained stab wounds to his shoulder and abdomen and is currently receiving treatment at Colombo - South Teaching Hospital.