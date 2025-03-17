Eight suspects remanded over Grandpass double murder

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the remand of eight suspects arrested in connection with the murder of two brothers in the Grandpass police division until March 27.

The suspects, who were arrested by Grandpass Police, were produced before Colombo Additional Magistrate Manjula Thilakaratne today (17).

Presenting facts before the court, the police requested that the suspects be remanded as investigations are still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the defense lawyers requested the court to issue an order ensuring the security of the suspects while in prison, as their opponents are also in remand custody.

Accordingly, after considering the facts presented, the court ordered the suspects to be remanded until March 27.

On March 15, two brothers, aged 23 and 24 years, were hacked to death in the Kelanitissagama area of Grandpass, according to police.

The murders are believed to have resulted from a violent clash between two groups in the Weheragodella area of Grandpass, which occurred in the early hours of the same morning.

During the confrontation, two individuals sustained severe injuries from sharp weapon attacks and later succumbed to their injuries after being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital, police confirmed.

Grandpass Police have launched an investigation into the attack, which took place near the railway line in the Jabos Lane area of the Grandpass police division in the early hours of March 15.

As part of the ongoing probe, a total of eight suspects connected to the crime were arrested in the Wellampitiya area last night (16), police reported.