Sri Lankas first supermodel Akushla Sellayah passes away

March 17, 2025   04:34 pm

Sri Lanka’s first supermodel, fashion icon Akushla Sellayah, has passed away. 

Fondly known as “Aku,” she was a trailblazer who revolutionized the country’s fashion industry, leaving behind an enduring legacy of style, confidence, and authenticity.

Sellayah’s rise to prominence in the 1980s coincided with the birth of Sri Lanka’s fashion scene, a time when the country was beginning to make its mark on the global stage. With her smoldering beauty, captivating presence, and unmatched catwalk skills, she redefined modeling as more than just showcasing outfits—she brought them to life, setting a new standard for generations to follow.

Her influence extended beyond the runway. In 1985, she starred in “Sura Doothiyo”, the Sinhala remake of Charlie’s Angels, delivering a performance that remains etched in the memories of audiences. Although she had acted in several films prior, it was this role that cemented her status as a household name.

Sellayah’s impact on the industry paved the way for the next generation of models in the 1990s, inspiring a new wave of talent to take center stage. She was more than a model; she was a symbol of Sri Lanka’s unique fashion identity, attracting international attention and proving that the country’s fashion industry was a force to be reckoned with.

