FitsAir launches direct flights to Kuala Lumpur FitsAir, Sri Lanka’s first privately-owned international airline announced that it will expand its regional connectivity with the introduction of direct flights to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



Flights to Kuala Lumpur will commence on April 04, 2025, with four weekly operations.



The new expansion reflects the airline’s ongoing efforts to cater to the increasing demand for cost-effective and reliable air travel.



The launch of the flights to Kuala Lumpur marks an important milestone for FitsAir as it continues to expand its network and enhance regional connectivity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.