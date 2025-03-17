FitsAir launches direct flights to Kuala Lumpur

March 17, 2025   09:20 pm

FitsAir, Sri Lanka’s first privately-owned international airline announced that it will expand its regional connectivity with the introduction of direct flights to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
 
Flights to Kuala Lumpur will commence on April 04, 2025, with four weekly operations.
 
The new expansion reflects the airline’s ongoing efforts to cater to the increasing demand for cost-effective and reliable air travel.
 
The launch of the flights to Kuala Lumpur marks an important milestone for FitsAir as it continues to expand its network and enhance regional connectivity.

 

