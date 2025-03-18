16-hour water cut in Katana tomorrow

16-hour water cut in Katana tomorrow

March 18, 2025   08:11 am

A 16-hour water cut will be imposed in parts of Katana area on Wednesday (March 19), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced.

Accordingly, the water supply to Bambukuliya, Muruthana, Katana North, Katana West, Udangawa, Manacheriya, Thoppuwa, West Kaluwarippuwa, Upper Kandawala, Lowe Kandawala, Welihena North, Adikkandiya, Athgala, Athgala South, Maha Athgala and Kaluwarippuwa East will be suspended from 8.00 a.m. tomorrow (19) to 12.00 midnight on March 20, the NWSDB added.

The NWSDB highlighted that the water cut is being imposed due to essential maintenance activity in the area.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

More wildlife officer recruitments necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict: MP Kins Nelson (English)

More wildlife officer recruitments necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict: MP Kins Nelson (English)

More wildlife officer recruitments necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict: MP Kins Nelson (English)

Health professionals' strike confirmed as discussions fail (English)

Health professionals' strike confirmed as discussions fail (English)

2025 LG Polls: Accepting of nominations begins (English)

2025 LG Polls: Accepting of nominations begins (English)

Court of Appeal dismisses Ex-IGP Deshabandu's petition (English)

Court of Appeal dismisses Ex-IGP Deshabandu's petition (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Postal workers launch 48-hour token strike (English)

Postal workers launch 48-hour token strike (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism earnings increase to USD$ 367.6 million in February 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism earnings increase to USD$ 367.6 million in February 2025 (English)