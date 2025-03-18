16-hour water cut in Katana tomorrow

A 16-hour water cut will be imposed in parts of Katana area on Wednesday (March 19), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced.

Accordingly, the water supply to Bambukuliya, Muruthana, Katana North, Katana West, Udangawa, Manacheriya, Thoppuwa, West Kaluwarippuwa, Upper Kandawala, Lowe Kandawala, Welihena North, Adikkandiya, Athgala, Athgala South, Maha Athgala and Kaluwarippuwa East will be suspended from 8.00 a.m. tomorrow (19) to 12.00 midnight on March 20, the NWSDB added.

The NWSDB highlighted that the water cut is being imposed due to essential maintenance activity in the area.