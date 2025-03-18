Petitions against Adani wind power project in Mannar withdrawn

Petitions against Adani wind power project in Mannar withdrawn

March 18, 2025   11:17 am

The Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed with the Supreme Court against the Cabinet approval granted for India’s Adani Green Energy for a wind power project in Wedithalathivu, Mannar, have been withdrawn today (18).

The Attorney General (AG) informed the court through a motion today that India’s Adani Green Energy has informed the Chairman of Sri Lanka’s Board of Investment in writing that they will withdraw from the relevant project.

Accordingly, the petitioners including the Centre for Environmental Justice (CEJ) have withdrawn the relevant petitions.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

More wildlife officer recruitments necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict: MP Kins Nelson (English)

More wildlife officer recruitments necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict: MP Kins Nelson (English)

More wildlife officer recruitments necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict: MP Kins Nelson (English)

Health professionals' strike confirmed as discussions fail (English)

Health professionals' strike confirmed as discussions fail (English)

2025 LG Polls: Accepting of nominations begins (English)

2025 LG Polls: Accepting of nominations begins (English)

Court of Appeal dismisses Ex-IGP Deshabandu's petition (English)

Court of Appeal dismisses Ex-IGP Deshabandu's petition (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Postal workers launch 48-hour token strike (English)

Postal workers launch 48-hour token strike (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism earnings increase to USD$ 367.6 million in February 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism earnings increase to USD$ 367.6 million in February 2025 (English)