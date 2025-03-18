Petitions against Adani wind power project in Mannar withdrawn

The Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed with the Supreme Court against the Cabinet approval granted for India’s Adani Green Energy for a wind power project in Wedithalathivu, Mannar, have been withdrawn today (18).

The Attorney General (AG) informed the court through a motion today that India’s Adani Green Energy has informed the Chairman of Sri Lanka’s Board of Investment in writing that they will withdraw from the relevant project.

Accordingly, the petitioners including the Centre for Environmental Justice (CEJ) have withdrawn the relevant petitions.