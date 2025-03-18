Nearly Rs. 3 mln meant for fertilizer subsidy stolen, Dy Minister reveals

March 18, 2025   11:35 am

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Namal Karunaratne revealed that some farmers have not received the fertilizer subsidy funds provided by the government, as a portion of the funds has been misappropriated.

Responding to a question raised by MP Susantha Kumara Nawarathna in Parliament today (18), the Deputy Minister disclosed that a total of Rs. 2,934,310 allocated as fertilizer subsidies for 155 farmers in the Anuradhapura district has been stolen.

The Ministry of Agriculture confirmed that one official has been arrested in connection with the incident. 

Additionally, a complaint has been filed with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) regarding the misappropriation of subsidy funds, he said, noting that further investigations are underway regarding the incident.

