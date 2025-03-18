Govt increases Aswesuma payments for disabled and elderly community

The Cabinet of Ministers has greenlighted the amendments to “Aswesuma” welfare benefit scheme.

The “Aswesuma” welfare benefit scheme, which was implemented from July 01, 2023, was amended for the last time by the Extraordinary Gazette Notification No. 2415/66 dated 2024.12.21, Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said.

He also noted that according to the provisions allocated in the 2025 Budget, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal submitted by the President in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to amend the benefits provided under the existing “Aswesuma” welfare benefit scheme as follows and to publish it through a Gazette Notification.

-Extension of the benefit period for the transitional social category included in Schedule I of the “Aswesuma” welfare benefit scheme up to 2025.04.30.

-Increase of the monthly benefit amount provided to persons with disabilities and the monthly benefit amount provided to persons receiving kidney assistance included in Schedule II of the said scheme from Rs. 7,500 to Rs. 10,000 and increase of the monthly assistance amount provided to elderly persons from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 5,000 and implement the said decision from April 2025.

-Extension of the payment period for the allowance for persons with disabilities receiving assistance, allowance for persons with kidney disease and allowance for elderly persons included in Schedule II, subject to the above proposals, up to 2025-12-31.

-Although the payment of allowances under the transitional social category will cease after April 2025, the payment period for benefits and allowances offered to disabled persons, kidney patients and elderly persons in those families will be extended until 2025-12-31.