New Commissioner General of Inland Revenue appointed

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the appointment of Mrs. R.P.H. Fernando, a Special Grade Officer of the Inland Revenue Service, as the Commissioner General of Inland Revenue with immediate effect.

Mrs. Fernando is currently serving as a Deputy Commissioner General of the Inland Revenue Department.

Her appointment follows the retirement of Mrs. W.A.S. Chandrasekara, who officially stepped down from public service on February 28, 2025.

Accordingly, the proposal, submitted by the President in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, to appoint Mrs. Fernando to the vacant position has received Cabinet approval.